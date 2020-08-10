New mothers to benefit from birthing kits

COVID-19 has not deterred Grafton Midday Rotary from doing good in the world.

After a short break due to social distancing restrictions, Grafton Midday has resumed carrying out worthy deeds, and recently assembled 151 birthing kits for Christmas Island midwives to use when helping expectant mothers.

The kits are simple but contain the essential needs for mobile midwives and their patients.

Each contains a square of towel and a square of sheeting (to wrap the baby in), soap, a scalpel, swabs, gauzes, twine and a plastic garbage bag for the mother to lie on as she gives birth.

“After a bit of a break, Midday Rotary is back at work while practicing COVID safe distancing, hand hygiene and only working together when feeling very well,” Grafton Midday Rotary president Robert Blanchard said.

“Our recent working bee added 151 kits for delivery to a Gold Coast based Rotary Australia World Community Service (Donations in Kind) depot where a shipping container is being filled with a wide range of donated and used medical and school equipment such as hospital beds, desks, chairs and the like.

“The birthing kits will ensure that there is no air space left in the container.”

In the past two years Grafton Midday has produced a total of 750 kits, which have been distributed to mobile midwives in remote areas throughout the Pacific region including Cambodia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa and Timor Leste.

Each kit is stored in a sealable plastic bag. The kits are light and easily carried by the midwives when they travel to their remote villages and islands.

“Midday Rotary is proud to be involved in helping our Pacific neighbours,” birthing kits team leader Leila Thompson said.

Grafton Midday thanks Southside Pharmacy, Lifeline Opportunity Shop, SuperClinic Pharmacy, CV Wholesalers and Blanchards Transport for their generous donations to the program.

“We are also grateful to members of the public and Midday Rotary club members who have donated old sheets and towels,” Ms Thompson said.

“Without the support of everyone, we could not get these kits into the hands of those in need for such a low cost.

“Our need for sheets and towels is ongoing as the need for these kits is extremely high.”

