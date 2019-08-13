New multi-million dollar Tafe centre opens its doors

LOWER Clarence Tafe students now have access to cutting-edge learning technology after the official opening of the $5.88 million Tafe NSW Connected Learning Centre in Yamba.

The centre is Tafe NSW's first permanent presence in Yamba.

The deputy regional general manager Jason Darney said it was an exciting time for students and teachers at the centre.

"This is a great investment for Tafe NSW. We're utilising cutting edge technology, we've got virtual reality, we've got interconnectedness across the state in this space and we've got the mobile training unit that give specific vocational outcome," Mr Darney said.

"The delivery of the course will be connected with the outcomes for students that will be linked to industry need and what we try and do is tailor our programs to meet the local need and this facility provides that for us.

"It's purpose built.

"To be in a situation where it's very much around community and linking to the students their needs, we've got individual pod rooms and interconnected classrooms so it's really cutting edge not just in technology but in learning environment.

"This (centre) is all about expansion and making sure we're able to offer what we need to offer to this community."

EXCITING: Students celebrate the opening of the Tafe NSW Connected Learning Centre in Yamba with NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis. Jarrard Potter

On hand at the opening ceremony was NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee who said he was thrilled to see the new Yamba CLC up and running.

"Today's opening is yet another example of how the NSW Government is investing in Tafe NSW to meet the skills needs of local communities, right across NSW," he said.

"The world-class, digitally-enabled Yamba Connected Learning Centre provides access to the latest learning technologies, personalised support services and specialist teachers to help students become job-ready."

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the centre would open new opportunities for education and training in the Lower Clarence region.

"Advocating for new and expanded educational opportunities for locals is something I am very passionate about, and it's terrific to see Tafe NSW has established its first permanent presence in our community through the new CLC," he said.

Supported by Mobile Training Units and learning technologies including simulation and augmented reality, the new CLC will deliver practical training and set students up for success in the workplace.

Enrolments are now open in a wide range of new courses.

For more information on expanded course options or to enrol, visit; www.tafensw. edu.au/clc.