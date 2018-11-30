New music for funk and groove brothers

WHAT'S NEXT? Clarence-made funk and groove outfit The Ninth Chapter have released the first single off their upcoming album.

WITH more than a decade of touring and three EPs to their name, The Ninth Chapter have captured both their musical journey and renowned energy on their soon to be released, self-titled debut album.

Over time, this North Coast-based brotherhood has experienced an evolution of members and sound which has solidified their unique brand of music, layering elements of funk, blues and folk.

What's Going to Happen Next, the lead single release from the upcoming album, gives a taste of what's to come in 2019. Set to a heavy groove and thumping horn lines, the track explores feelings of anticipation and resolve, confronting the notion of not being completely sure what's around the corner but meeting it head-on anyway.

It's a theme the members of The Ninth Chapter embrace wholeheartedly and it's never more evident than on this opening single.

"The album has been a long time coming and What's Going to Happen Next is a representative of the middle ground on the album. A fat groove with a bit of bluesy starch over the top. Big horns and tempo you can dance to. It's straight up Chapter and it's the kind of song you would expect from us I think,” band member Glen McClymont said.

"Lyrically, I think it's a song everyone can relate to if we're honest. It's human nature to want to try and control things but, all you can do is get up each day and go again. See what the world has in store for you and try and negotiate it while keeping your dignity intact. That's my take on it anyway”.

While the upcoming single may sit neatly within listeners' expectations of the band, McClymont warns of a further evolution at work with the upcoming album.

"The album covers some pretty vast distances genre wise, but we think it comes together nicely and represents where we are heading musically. We started as a three-piece folk and roots band 11 years ago (in Grafton) and some of those more acoustic folky themes are raising their head again on some of these new tracks” he said.

"We don't tend to overthink or pursue a particular genre or sound, we just write and play music that makes us feel good and that comes naturally to all of us. I think that's why we're still going and still loving it after 11 years. The upcoming album is definitely a reflection of that approach.”

What's Going to Happen Next is released exclusively on Spotify on November 30.

