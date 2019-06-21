New name for an institution

FRESH LOOK: Dougherty Property directors Mike Dougherty, Derek Morgan, Chris Dougherty and Nathan McGrath welcome a change to their brand.

FRESH LOOK: Dougherty Property directors Mike Dougherty, Derek Morgan, Chris Dougherty and Nathan McGrath welcome a change to their brand. Jenna Thompson

WHAT'S in a name exactly?

According to Dougherty Property, a fresh new look to a Clarence Valley institution, that's what.

The real estate agency formerly known as Ford & Dougherty Property will this weekend unveil its new name, Dougherty Property, but rest assured the service and dedicated staff haven't changed.

"The new name accurately reflects who's involved in the business: the staff, the owners, managers and so on,” Chris Dougherty said.

"But we're still the same trusted businesspeople the community know. None of that changes and that's really important to us.”

This isn't the first time this Grafton name, which has been trading for several decades, has undergone a brand facelift.

In 1924, Jim (Mike Dougherty's father) and Tony Dougherty (Bill and Peter Dougherty's father) opened Dougherty Bros menswear and haberdashery, which continued to the mid-1960s.

The name was then taken on by Bill and Peter Dougherty as Dougherty Bros Real Estate, which in later years joined with LJ Hooker. This business was then purchased by Ford & Dougherty property in 2015.

Ford & Dougherty Property was previously known as Bailey and Gough Real Estate before changing to Ford and Dougherty Property.

Now the directors, Mike and Chris Dougherty, Derek Morgan and Nathan McGrath, have decided on Dougherty Property.

The new logo, while remaining similar to its predecessor, features a pop of bright orange.

"It's something positive and fresh,” Mr Dougherty said.

"So far it's been well received in the community.

"We remain customer focused and are committed to delivering a trusted and respected service to our community.”