New name plan for Coutts Crossing needs rethink

AS SOMEONE who has incorporated his home town into his persona, former Clarence Valley mayor Richie Williamson has a strong view about proposals to rename Coutts Crossing.

The self-styled Coutts Kid, as he once chose to be known on social media, said a proposal which surfaced in the past week to change the village's name should not succeed.

Mr Williamson said he had no issue with the claim by Gumbaynggir people that Thomas Coutts murdered 23 of their ancestors near Kangaroo Creek 170 years ago.

"It happened, it was a terrible, terrible atrocity,” he said.

"It was something we learned about at school, it was in no way hidden from us.

"It is a blight on not just the country's history, but the history of our area too.”

But he said this was not a reason to change the name of the village.

"Does changing the name do anything to make what happened right?” Mr Williamson said.

"In my head the answer is no.”

Mr Williamson said there needed to be perspective on this issue.

"Coutts Crossing is a place on the Orara River where Thomas Coutts crossed the river,” he said.

"Five kilometres or so further down we have McPhersons Crossing, where McPherson crossed.

"People need to remember the actual atrocities did not happen here, they actually occurred at the Coutts property in Kangaroo Valley.”

He said instead of changing the name of Coutts Crossing there might be respectful and culturally sensitive things that could be done.

"Sadly this was not the only terrible thing that happened,” Mr Williamson said.

"In the short term changing the name might do something for some people.

"But there could be other culturally appropriate things that can be done to commemorate this and other horrible incidents that happened.

"My point is that we should be doing something Clarence Valley wide rather than focussing just on Coutts Crossing.”

He said there were many families with many generations of living in the area who would not like the idea of changing the name.

"Those people also have a strong association with the area and they would be deeply affected by a name change of their town.”