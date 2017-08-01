New one-stop-shop a win for Maclean

IN A NSW first, Maclean's motor registry will be the first regional hub in the state to be converted to a new Service NSW Centre as part of the NSW Government's $20 million rollout of 24 new-one-stop-shops across rural and regional NSW.

With construction to commence on the Maclean Service Centre in the coming weeks, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis MP said this is a huge win for the Clarence Valley region, joining nearby Service Centres at Grafton and Casino.

"Through the expansion of Service NSW, the NSW Government is bringing more frontline services to the bush," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The new Maclean Service Centre will make transacting with government more convenient than ever, offering everything from driver licences, vehicle registrations, Seniors Card applications, owner builder permits and housing payments under the one roof."

Minister for Finance, Service and Property Victor Dominello announced the new sites will be rolled out across the state over the next 18 months.

"Service NSW continues to be a game-changer in how customers interact and transact with government, and we are pleased to be bringing this successful one-stop-shop model to Maclean," Mr Dominello said.

"The new service centre means residents and local businesses will be able to access more than a thousand government services and transactions all in one location."

Construction is set to start soon on the new Service Centre, which will see a refurbishment of the existing motor registry office at 50 River Street Maclean, reopening late August.

During the refurbishment, customers will be able to access hundreds of services online 24/7.