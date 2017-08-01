21°
News

New one-stop-shop a win for Maclean

Jarrard Potter
| 1st Aug 2017 10:30 AM
Service NSW rollout a win for regions
Service NSW rollout a win for regions Service NSW

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN A NSW first, Maclean's motor registry will be the first regional hub in the state to be converted to a new Service NSW Centre as part of the NSW Government's $20 million rollout of 24 new-one-stop-shops across rural and regional NSW.

With construction to commence on the Maclean Service Centre in the coming weeks, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis MP said this is a huge win for the Clarence Valley region, joining nearby Service Centres at Grafton and Casino.

"Through the expansion of Service NSW, the NSW Government is bringing more frontline services to the bush," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The new Maclean Service Centre will make transacting with government more convenient than ever, offering everything from driver licences, vehicle registrations, Seniors Card applications, owner builder permits and housing payments under the one roof."

Minister for Finance, Service and Property Victor Dominello announced the new sites will be rolled out across the state over the next 18 months.

"Service NSW continues to be a game-changer in how customers interact and transact with government, and we are pleased to be bringing this successful one-stop-shop model to Maclean," Mr Dominello said.

"The new service centre means residents and local businesses will be able to access more than a thousand government services and transactions all in one location."

Construction is set to start soon on the new Service Centre, which will see a refurbishment of the existing motor registry office at 50 River Street Maclean, reopening late August.

During the refurbishment, customers will be able to access hundreds of services online 24/7.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  maclean nsw government service nsw service nsw centre

MAX GODBEE: Former Aussie boxing champ's praise

MAX GODBEE: Former Aussie boxing champ's praise

Former Australian boxing champion John Cooper said a final thank you to a man who kept his sport in the limelight at Max Godbee's funeral on Monday.

Lynette Daley rape trial hears shocking evidence

Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011.

Attwater, Maris appear on charges relating to Ten Mile Beach death

Terror tax: Luggage limits and delays the new normal

Huge queues at Sydney Airports T2 Domestic Terminal as passengers are subjected to increased security, Sydney, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2017. Airline passengers are experiencing long delays at Australian airports as security is beefed up following a number of terror raids over the weekend. AAP Image/Dean Lewins

This is how early you need to be at the airport now.

Rebels firing on all cylinders ahead of finals

DANGER PLAYER: South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis has tipped partner Nick McGrady (pictured) to be the one to watch in the finals.

Davis and McGrady star as Rebels fire warning shot.

Local Partners

Museum needs help to preserve history

Hall work progressing well, but historic items need some cover

Smile, and the Clarence will smile with you

Carol Ordish and Maggie Cooper, 10, are keen to get the Clarence Valley smiling.

Pizza night a suggestion to make our Valley happier

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction