New organic cafe in rainforest inspires intuitive eating

Lilium co-owners Rosie Sharp and Sally Gordon have focused on creating a sanctuary of good food and good health.

NESTLED among rolling world-heritage rainforest is the Byron Shire's newest cafe with a medicinal twist.

From its fresh flowers and love heart shaped bamboo plates to its earthy design, the new Wilson's Creek cafe and soon to be general store offers wholesome food, drinks and a welcoming space for the community to meet.

Transforming the previous Three Ways Café and heritage building into their dream, Lilium Café is the creation of old school friends, 28-year-old Sally Gordon and Rosie Sharp.

For the six weeks before the cafe's soft opening last Tuesday, the girls became "tradies", implementing most of the fit-out from design to renovations with the occasional help of labourers.

"We've only been open a week but business has been flowing, and we didn't promote it," Ms Gordon said.

"The whole intention is to inspire healing for people - a deeper connection with themselves and the earth," Ms Sharp chimed in.

"To be out in the rainforest, immersed in nature but to offer this deeply organic medicinal healing food is really rare."

Currently offering Moonshine coffee, herbal drinks and simple take away eats, Ms Gordon said Lilium's diverse and seasonal menu would change with the full and new moons each fortnight.

"Our food is beyond organic and the produce is sourced locally with a focus on seasonal and medicinal foods," she said.

"We focus on correct food combining which is essential for proper digestion.

"Our grains are sprouted, and our seeds and nuts are all activated.

"Most of our recipes contain superfoods and fermented elements and we use wild harvested native foods where possible. We want a big focus on herbal tonics, paleo and vegan food."

Both girls have a vast history working together in restaurants locally and overseas, but "dived in deep" when they lived in Canada and helped to open and manage a seasonal ramen restaurant and apothecary bar.

"After that we started our food blog, Edible Wilderness, when we were travelling around the US eating wildly and cooking on the road," Ms Gordon said.

"That experience helped us to learn about intuitive eating."

She said the next step was to build the general store next door, eventually a bottle shop and begin to introduce evening events, such as candle lit woodfire fire pizza nights and live music.

"After that we'd like to bring out our own brand of medicinal herbs," she said.

Find Lilium at 10 Huonbrook Rd, Huonbrook or online at https://www.liliumlove.com/

or at Lilium Love.

The cafe is open Tuesday -Friday 7am-2pm, Saturday 7am-3pm and Sunday 8am-3pm.