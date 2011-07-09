New owner takes over Grafton store

IT WAS never going to be an easy decision for Kaylene Power to make, but she knew the time had come.

As new proprietor Marie Howe took over the reins as owner of the North Grafton General Store yesterday, Mrs Power's dedicated 21-year commitment to the popular shop came to a gentle, yet satisfying close.

"Selling the general store was a hard decision to make, but the time has come when I want to do something different," Mrs Power said.

"It's such a wonderful shop.

"It was very emotional to let it go.

"One of our staff members, Rhonda Pither, mentioned the sale to Marie, who immediately expressed her interest in buying the store.

"And I'm confident that she will do a wonderful job as the new owner."

Located near the front entrance of Grafton Base Hospital, the store has become a popular destination for medical staff and visitors.

Ms Howe is looking forward to becoming acquainted with the store's regular customers and continuing to enhance its reputation for friendly customer service.

"Kaylene has looked after the general store so well and she has given me an incredible motivation to get to work straight away," she said.

"I'm very excited about it."

Mrs Power would like to thank her friends, family and loyal customers for their generous support throughout her 21 years at the store.

She is planning to visit her son in London - her first holiday since 2005.