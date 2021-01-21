Menu
67-69 Spring Street, South Grafton
67-69 Spring Street, South Grafton
Business

New owner reveals future of South Grafton building

Jenna Thompson
21st Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Spring Street could become the hip new place to visit in South Grafton with three new businesses opening in the coming weeks.

Late last year, Chantal Best purchased three retail spaces located at 67-69 Spring St with plans to see it become a trendy new spot while honouring its history.

67-69 Spring St, South Grafton went under the auction hammer in November 2020.
“I love South Grafton, I love the vibe of this area and it’s really starting to emerge as a destination,” she said.

“The heritage here is only starting to be realised and appreciated … when I saw these shops for sale I just thought, wow, these buildings are for me.”

“The first shop (on the eastern side) was built in about 1910. Originally, I think it may have been a family butcher shop. Then the other two shops were added in 1930. I think the top facade was put on in the 1940s-1950s, so it’s been adding bits and pieces of South Grafton history over the years.”

Chantal Best Photography Studio will open its doors later this year.
Ms Best said she was determined to learn as much as she could about the buildings.

“I’ve reached out on the Clarence Valley History Facebook page, and have spoken to a couple of previous owners to find out the story behind each shop. Each time we strip back the paint and flooring to bring it back to as close to original as possible, they keep revealing their history to me,” she said.

“The walls, for example, are giving me little clues about where the counters used to be; it’s absolutely fascinating and I love it.”

Ms Best said the three shop fronts will be home to Allison Whaites Real Estate, Chantal Best Photography Studio and, for coffee lovers, a new cafe complete with a serving window.

Until then, Ms Best continues her extensive restoration renovation of the three sites with plans to have the shopfronts open in the coming weeks.

Anyone with information about the history of the shops are encouraged to contact Chantal via her Facebook page Chantal Best Photography.

