New owners at the Prince Street Coffee House

Jo and Amy Hall are the new owners of the Prince Street Coffee House as of Friday, June 16.

TWENTY years to the day it first opened, the Prince Street Coffee House sale has finally gone through with an emotional goodbye from Melissa Boulton and Desley McClymont.

Taking over the loved coffee house is mother and daughter Jo and Amy Hall who have spent a while learning the ropes form the former owners, until Friday when the business officially changed hands.

In December, Jo and Amy saw the cafe advertised on Facebook and thought it would be a fabulous way to combine their skills in a business.

"We just saw it as an opportunity, for ages I've worked in the hospitality industry and mum owns her own business, Jo's Cakery,” Amy said.

"I love making coffee, and she loves making cakes.

"(Mum) sent me the (post about the sale), and I thought 'oh ok maybe this might be a good idea'.”

Jo and Amy are planning to keep almost everything as it is, except for a new coat of paint and a new name.

"We will add our bits as we go along,” Jo said.

While it was a happy day for the mother and daughter duo, Melissa and Desley said goodbye to their life for the last 20 years.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster,” Melissa said.

"There are so many mixed emotions, happiness, sadness, relief... 20 years is a long time.

"Even for us two, we worked together side by side for 20 years and now we are going to move in different directions.”

New owners of the Prince St Coffee House Amy and Joe Hall with former owners Melissa Boulton and Desley McClymont. Caitlan Charles

While Desley has found some part time work so she can semi-retire, Melissa has taken on and finished a course in aged care since the business went up for sale.

"I finish (the course) next week,” Melissa said.

"I've just finished three weeks work placement out at St Catherine's, which has been absolutely awesome, and I've got an interview Monday week.”

Desley said one of the saddest parts about selling the coffee house is all the customers they will leave behind.

"I think because we have met so many beautiful people, it's like leaving your family,” she said.

"You know them, and they know you, and I think for me more than anything, I'm going to go from being with people to being with no one.

"For Jo and Amy, they are going to be fine, they're not changing anything as far as food goes, the customers already like them.

"I wish Jo and Amy all the best, I hope the customers keep coming in and they bring in new ones.”

The Prince Street Coffee House will reopen on Tuesday, June 20 after the paint job and small touch ups are complete.