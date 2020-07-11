New owners to bring new changes to shop

FROM today, Lawrence General Store and Liquor will trade under new owners, but all those familiar faces behind the counter remain the same.

"We've sold it to a gentleman from Coffs Harbour and I've known him for quite a long time so he's asked me to stay on and manage it for him," store manager Steve McFarlane said.

"I've become part of the building so I'm like the curtains; they come with the sale."

Mr McFarlane said his parents Ken and Diny were looking forward to finally settling into retirement following the sale.

"The expectancy for running a shop is usually three-to-four years before moving on, but mum and dad have gone over and above that," he said.

"After running and owning this place for 35 years, they are looking forward to a long-overdue retirement."

All staff will stay on, along with Mr McFarlane who will continue as store manager.

Though there were some major changes coming for the shop.

"The new owners have got quite significant plans for the place," Mr MacFarlane said.

"There's going to be some big renovations and improvements to be made. It will be good to be part of that rather than watch from a distance."

While specific details of these renovations are yet to be revealed, Mr McFarlane revealed one major change that he is still trying to get his head around.

"I've been told to cut back to only 45 hours a week," he laughed.

"People say that's a lot of hours but I'm not sure what to do with all that spare time!"