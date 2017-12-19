New owners fall in love with The Naked Bean

NAKED AMBITION: Sandy and Greg Simmons are the new owners of The Naked Bean in South Grafton.

SANDY and Greg came to South Grafton to buy a building and left with a business, The Naked Bean.

The Simmons, who have come to Grafton from Sydney, are moving into a new home, the much-loved South Grafton cafe and a new town all at once.

But for the couple, who used to lived in Red Rock, it was love at first sight for the both of them.

"We were looking for something back up here and we found this, and we loved it," Sandy said.

Greg added he's always loved Grafton and South Grafton, especially Skinner St.

"It just feels like a big country town," Sandy said. "It's got a nice feel to it."

Having loved everything about the way The Naked Bean operates, Sandy and Greg don't have plans to change too much.

"We've seen it's very important to the locals that it stays as it is, we're not about making huge changes here," Greg said.

"We will get in here and see how things go and hopefully everyone warms to us. Greg Whyman has just done such a good job here, there is no need to change anything, it's all loved."

Sandy added that the menu will stay the same, with a few bits and pieces changing as time goes on.

"We might add something, or just tweak it, but no major changes.

"We love it, we want to hang out here," she said.

With yesterday being their first official day in the cafe, they are excited about what the future holds for them and The Naked Bean.

"It's daunting for us, but we will be right," Greg said.