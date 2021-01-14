New owners for iconic Lower Clarence property

Aussie surf filmmaker and architect Paul Witzig has said goodbye to his Maclean gallery and studio.

The waterfront property was sold late last year by LJ Hooker Maclean for an undisclosed amount.

The new owners will no doubt take advantage of this unique, award-winning building which includes two levels with open plan living areas, four bedrooms and study, while also offering flexible areas to configure to individual needs.

The building has been designed to provide a high degree of residential flexibility, suiting a wide range of people looking for a high quality house and the option to include an additional business premises in one of Australia’s most popular and desirable North Coast environments.

Designed to establish a new standard for North Coast design, the building took out a Commendation for Excellence in Design at the NSW Northern Rivers Urban Design Awards. The building captures the brilliant natural light and cooling cross ventilation to all levels through banks of timber and glass louvres.

Natural lighting and eco-friendly heating and cooling systems provide a great living and working environment while dramatically reducing operating costs.

The primary timber structure on the upper levels uses solid ironbark posts and beams, with richly coloured, selected hardwood joinery and flooring of superior standard.

It’s understood plans to downsize to a smaller version of a ‘Witzig’ architectural studio and gallery within the Clarence Valley prompted the sale.

The property was last sold in January 2003 for $165,000.