New owners take over ‘world-famous’ Pinnacle Hotel

The famous Pinnacle Pies will stay under the new owners. Picture: Contributed

LISTED for sale, shut down during the COVID-19 lockdown and now under new ownership, it has been quite the year for the ‘world-famous’ Pinnacle Family Hotel.

But you can breathe a sigh of relief as new co-owner Julie Grant has confirmed the beloved pies and jumbo crumbed steaks will stay.

“This month, we’re honouring Wendy Strang, the original Pinnacle Pie lady … the pioneer,” Mrs Grant said.

“The family has actually decided they’re going to hand down the original recipe to us.”

The founder of the iconic Pinnacle pie Wendy Strang (nee Goodale) passed away in 2018. Picture: Contributed

Mrs Grant, who bought the lease with her husband Shane, said they fell in love with the iconic pub while they were stuck in Mackay with their food truck during the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo from Kalgoorlie, Western Australia previously ran food trucks to major events around the country including to rodeos and campdrafts.

“We actually took one of our food trucks out to O’Sheas at Walkerston,” Mrs Grant said.

“Karen and Andrew allowed us to trade alongside their pub.

“While there, they told me they had a pub out at Pinnacle; I didn’t even know where Pinnacle was at that stage.

“We came for a drive and had a look and went ‘the valley is just gorgeous’.

“We got out of the car … and I just went ‘this is where we’re meant to be.’

“It’s like heaven on Earth.

“I never ever wanted to settle down but I got here and thought the adventures are right here.”

The new mural at Pinnacle Family Hotel. Picture: Contributed

One of the first projects the new owners took on was commissioning a large mural to capture the Pioneer Valley region and further put the pub on the map.

They also have a second mural in the works.

“It’s in honour of our serving military forces as well as veterans like my husband who served their country,” Mrs Grant said.

Other changes include introducing real soft-serve ice cream, a new servery and a fresh menu will be unveiled next week.

Mrs Grant said they were also installing an oven for wood fired pizzas and would introduce food like Greek yiros and Dutch pancakes.

“Coming soon, there’s also going to be events due to the fact we’ve got a nice big cricket ground as well as arcade games for kids to play,” she said.

“I’d really love families to be able to hang out with each other and have a laugh.”

She said the locals’ support had been fantastic since taking over the pub six weeks ago but she could not believe how many pies flew out the door.

“We realised just how amazing and famous they are,” Mrs Grant said.

“You can’t go wrong with a pie and a beer.”

Can you spot the monster in the new mural at Pinnacle Family Hotel? Picture: Contributed

Mrs Grant said they were offering a free pie for the first 10 people who could find the hidden little green monster in their new mural.

Military members and first responders past and present can also get a 25 per cent discount if they present their ID.

To keep up to date with the hotel located at 21 Child St, Pinnacle, follow their Facebook page.

