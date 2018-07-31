New parents back campaign to buy vital equipment for baby

THERE'S a warm glow about the Wilson household, as brand new parents Tom and Ellen lovingly cradle their newborn Florence.

It's good to be home, after the hectic stress of being rushed to Lismore for a seven-week premature birth. But despite the happy ending, the couple's experience has highlighted the desperate need for an essential piece of medical equipment at Grafton Base Hospital.

Ellen was at work in Grafton when baby Florence announced she was on her way, breaking mum's waters seven weeks before she was due. Mum and unborn bub were rushed by ambulance to Lismore Base for specialist care. Tom, also at work, rushed home to pack a bag and follow.

The birth was delayed by Lismore's medical staff for as long as possible, and steroids used to develop little Florence's lungs. Florence Pearl Wilson was born on the May 24 at 5am, weighing 2250 grams.

To their relief, Tom and Ellen's new arrival was in relatively good health, and after a week at Lismore she was ready to be transferred to Grafton for further hospital care.

But there was a problem. Grafton Base Hospital didn't have the required highly-specialised infant transport cot to bring baby Florence safely home. Grafton relied upon a loan of Lismore's cot, and thankfully for the Wilsons, it was available.

"When you think about it, we would have potentially been stuck at Lismore for another month,” Tom said.

"It was fantastic to be home to Grafton. Tom could go back to work, we were sleeping in our own bed and eating our own food,” said Ellen.

"At Lismore we were at a hotel but we needed to be at the hospital every three hours for Florence's feeds, and parking at the hospital was really difficult”.

Stories like the Wilsons' have prompted the Grafton Motor Group to start a community campaign to raise the required $30,000 to buy the hospital an infant transport cot.

The group is celebrating the official opening of its new Hyundai showroom on August 25, with a Charity Auction and Family Fun Day to help raise money.

Donations of prizes for the auction are being sought - phone Josh on 0476 472 575. Cash pledges can also be made at Everyday Hero - there's a link on the Grafton Hyundai facebook page.