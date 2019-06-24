New partnership builds strength

CORE VALUE: Ida Van der Togt, Paul Simpson and Hine Turner at One Up Fitness.

TWO types of trainer have come together to start a new program for aged care workers.

CHS Training and OneUp Fitness are helping trainee personal care workers transition into often physically demanding roles in aged care by holding fitness classes.

CHS trainer Bambie Bridges said there was a need to give prospective staff an opportunity to become 'work ready' by concentrating on building fitness and core strength, something which sometimes fell by the wayside.

"We thought it would be good to implement it into the Certificate III in Individual Support and enable students an opportunity to learn how go get a bit fitter,” she said.

"This is a heavy job and you are on your feet all day and you have to use muscles that you often don't think of. Plus there is a high rate of back injury in the industry.”

Reducing the likelihood of injury at work is a big part of the program and Carly Sinclair of OneUp Fitness said the she tailored it to strengthen the lower back and build core strength.

There was an emphasis on taking what trainees had learned and incorporating that into their day-to-day routine.

"The have resistance bands of their own and I have written them exercises which they can do at home,” she said.

"My program is all about trying to minimise the injuries, so strengthening areas they wouldn't strengthen any other way.”

Ms Bridges said the "innovative” program had not been done before and she would look to implement it in future courses after listening to student feedback.

But judging by the mood of the group, it would be a valuable addition to the course as it seemed a big hit among students.

"It is actually fantastic. It has helped us build up our core strength and help prepare us for our work experience,” said CHS student Janelle Young.

"It is very forward thinking of both CHS and the gym and personally I have enjoyed it immensely.”