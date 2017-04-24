New partnership for Fiji school fundraiser

TEAM EFFORT: It's Time Foundation founder Rob Edwards with a completed solar project in Fiji. The foundation has come on board to help Grafton's Ruth Donoghue in her quest to provide solar power to the Ratu Meli Memorial School,

YOU may recall previous stories on Grafton's Ruth Donoghue and her personal mission to help the residents of a remote Fijian island Nacula to its Ratu Meli Memorial School.

Firstly it was by donating pre-loved items including computers and sporting equipment from the generous folk of the Clarence followed by a campaign last year to help increase the solar power system to help operate the new technology and improve refrigerated food storage for the students.

"As it was, there was only enough power for a few hours a day and a few computers at time,” Ruth said last year when she was thinking of ways to help improve this situation.

A stand-alone (off-grid) solar system with inverter and battery back-up was a costly exercise and after her first attempt via GoFundMe page Ruth said she is "finally kicking goals again” in Fiji thanks to a new partnership that was established with the help of The Daily Examiner.

Ruth with children from Nacula in Fiji during on of her visits.

"After much research and slow beginnings to the fundraising I realised to do it correctly I couldn't do it on my own. It was no good putting in a second rate smaller system with no ongoing support and maintenance so all the funds from the Go Fund Me campaign will be transferred to this new project and partnership,” she said.

Enter Rob Edwards founder of It's Time Foundation which undertakes these types of project around Fiji. Sue met the motivational speaker late last year crossing paths by complete coincidence.

"We chatted on and off about what the foundation may or may not be able to help me with. He gets lots of requests so when he saw The Daily Examiner newspaper articles about my previous drives he believed it would be a worthy cause and done for the right reasons.”

So now Ruth has the backing of the prolific and very effective It's Time Foundation.

She said the foundation would be seeking all major tangible sponsorship of goods like batteries, solar panels, wiring, lights, generator etc and Ruth would be driving the monetary donations "any way I can”.

Ruth said the It's Time Foundation have already set up and dedicated a Ratu Meli Memorial School Project tab on the site where people can go and view a short video and read an example of previous projects that will be very similar to what is expected to be installed at the school.

"There is a tab specifically for businesses who also want to get involved and how they can get involved in these types of projects. All the donations are tax deductible.”

For more information visit: iitime.org