ON TRACK: Clarence Valley Council hopes to have the extension of the Iluka pathway to the Main Beach carpark completed in time for the September school holidays.
New pathway improves pedestrian access to beach

Jenna Thompson
by
2nd Sep 2018 11:29 AM
GONE will be the days of having to dodge traffic while trying to take in the sights and sounds of the sleepy beachside town of Iluka, thanks to the construction of a new pathway designed to accommodate walkers and bike riders.

Residents visitors will soon be able to enjoy a more scenic walk to the beach, with the new pathway to be constructed alongside Iluka Beach Road.

According to Clarence Valley Council, there will be a 1.5m gap from the edge of the bitumen to the pathway to allow separation from vehicles and pedestrians and/or cyclists.

However, the foreshore trail will be left as a low-key walking trail to provide a different recreation opportunity for users.

For the history lovers, there will soon be an interpretative sign pertaining to the historic rail wheels left in the 1800s - a key feature that walkers will pass.

Construction for Stage 3 of the walkway is set to start this week.

The walkway near Sedgers Reef Hotel is already complete.

It's clear Iluka residents love their footpaths. Support has already been shown for the project by walking groups such as the Heart Foundation regularly seen pounding the pavement.

Weather permitting, council will have construction completed just in time for the September school holidays.

