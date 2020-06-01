Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Blooms the Chemist Grafton pharmacist in chief, Matthew Date, in white, with his shop staff.
New Blooms the Chemist Grafton pharmacist in chief, Matthew Date, in white, with his shop staff.
News

New pharmacist takes new measure to combat COVID-19

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Jun 2020 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE new owner and pharmacist one of Grafton’s leading chemist shops arrived just in time for the unprecedented hike in flu vaccinations for 2020.

Former Bundaberg pharmacist Matthew Date moved to the region as the new owner and pharmacist in charge at Blooms the Chemist Grafton.

Mr Date arrived nine weeks ago, just as the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season hit, causing a huge spike in flu jabs recorded so far this year.

He said he has administered more than 800 flu vaccinations already.

As a pharmacist with more than 28 years experience has a passion for his customers’ health and wellbeing.

He said one of his strong interests has been nutritional medicine, a holistic approach to the interactions of both nutrition and environment on human health.

He said nutrients are the building blocks of our physical body. When the body was supplied with the correct balance of foods, vitamins and minerals it was healthy.

Mr Date worked in pharmacies for 12 years working around Queensland, but was always looking to return to pharmacy ownership.

He worked with Blooms the Chemist in Bundaberg for four years and when Blooms in Grafton became an opportunity, he was immediately interested.

He has loved the move.

“So far we are thoroughly enjoying exploring the beautiful Clarence Valley and surrounds such as Yamba and Woolgoolga,” he said.

“The local community has been so welcoming and friendly.”

Life in the coronavirus pandemic has forced the business to make some major changes.

He said one customers have warmed to has been home delivery services.

“As soon as people were encouraged to stay at home we started a daily free delivery service which has been very popular so has decided to keep the service going,” he said.

Away from work, Matthew has three adult children who are all in the health industry and is a proud grand father to five-year-old Harper and eight-week-old twins Scout and Theodore.

He has a passion for food and cooking and loves travelling, bush walking and boating.

blooms the chemist grafton clarencecoronavirus flu vaccination home delivery
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Meet the people leading Maclean’s hospital future

        premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the people leading Maclean’s hospital future

        Health After the community rallied together to save Maclean’s hospital, a new group will help guide its future

        Life saving club welcomes renovation opening

        premium_icon Life saving club welcomes renovation opening

        News Surf life saving club members see what $15,000 worth of government grant money can...

        DEX FILES: Jackadgery Dam set for feasibility study

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Jackadgery Dam set for feasibility study

        News A dam study and less talking from women in basketball are just a taste of today’s...

        Warm winter weather welcome in Clarence

        premium_icon Warm winter weather welcome in Clarence

        Weather It’s the first day of winter, but someone forgot to turn the calendar over for the...