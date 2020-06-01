New pharmacist takes new measure to combat COVID-19

New Blooms the Chemist Grafton pharmacist in chief, Matthew Date, in white, with his shop staff.

THE new owner and pharmacist one of Grafton’s leading chemist shops arrived just in time for the unprecedented hike in flu vaccinations for 2020.

Former Bundaberg pharmacist Matthew Date moved to the region as the new owner and pharmacist in charge at Blooms the Chemist Grafton.

Mr Date arrived nine weeks ago, just as the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season hit, causing a huge spike in flu jabs recorded so far this year.

He said he has administered more than 800 flu vaccinations already.

As a pharmacist with more than 28 years experience has a passion for his customers’ health and wellbeing.

He said one of his strong interests has been nutritional medicine, a holistic approach to the interactions of both nutrition and environment on human health.

He said nutrients are the building blocks of our physical body. When the body was supplied with the correct balance of foods, vitamins and minerals it was healthy.

Mr Date worked in pharmacies for 12 years working around Queensland, but was always looking to return to pharmacy ownership.

He worked with Blooms the Chemist in Bundaberg for four years and when Blooms in Grafton became an opportunity, he was immediately interested.

He has loved the move.

“So far we are thoroughly enjoying exploring the beautiful Clarence Valley and surrounds such as Yamba and Woolgoolga,” he said.

“The local community has been so welcoming and friendly.”

Life in the coronavirus pandemic has forced the business to make some major changes.

He said one customers have warmed to has been home delivery services.

“As soon as people were encouraged to stay at home we started a daily free delivery service which has been very popular so has decided to keep the service going,” he said.

Away from work, Matthew has three adult children who are all in the health industry and is a proud grand father to five-year-old Harper and eight-week-old twins Scout and Theodore.

He has a passion for food and cooking and loves travelling, bush walking and boating.