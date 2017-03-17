New phone scam hits Clarence Valley

ROK-donotcall27a Mobile phone, registering phone number on do not call register. CHRIS ISON CI27-0710-1

IF YOU get a phone call from a number starting with 224, don't pick it up and don't return their call.

A Clarence Valley resident has reported receiving a phone call from 224 5549 4630, a number originating in Guinea Africa.

Reportedly when you call the number back, you are connected to a hotline that charges you money.

You are then unable to get this money back as it charges to your phone bill.

Telstra warns their customers against scams similar to this.

"Some companies have been deliberately phoning mobile phone numbers for a very short call time," the Tesltra website said.

"This usually means you don't have enough time to pick up the call, and you can see a missed call on your mobile. You may feel compelled to call back the missed number.

"If you call back these types of numbers, you will hear a pre-recorded message that directs you to call a premium 190 number to win a prize such as a ringtone subscription."

Common things to watch out for are:

You don't recognise the number.

The phone number starts with 190, which is a premium rate service.

The number starts with an international country code other than +61 (Australia)

If you return the missed call, a recorded service advises you to call a 190 number to receive a prize.

To report a scam, head to the Scamwatch website.