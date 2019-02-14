New pitch bonus for cricketers

The synthetic turfs have been laid on the realigned wickets at JJ Lawrence Field.

CRICKET: Cricketers will return to JJ Lawrence Fields this week for the first time since three new synthetic wickets were laid at the facility.

The resurfacing project, which involved relocating existing synthetic pitches at the ground, was funded by the NSW Office of Sport T20 2020 Legacy Fund.

A brainchild of Clarence River Junior Cricket Association president Brendan Palmer, the restructuring of the field will allow for three junior cricket matches to run simultaneously at the ground.

It has also opened up the possibility of playing two senior games simultaneously, including using the turf wicket at the venue.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces supervisor David Sutton said the provision of the third wicket was great news for cricket lovers in the valley, particularly junior cricketers.

"This will allow for three junior games to be played on the field simultaneously, which means we can have another 22 players out there enjoying the game at any one time,” he said.

"It's a great ground and it can now be utilised fully.”

The wickets were first scheduled for completion last week, but a disruption in the manufacturing of the synthetic surface caused delays.

The delays resulted in the resumption of junior cricket being pushed back to this week, and the loss of a round from the schedule. It was an unfortunate, but unavoidable circumstance according to Sutton, after a breakdown at the plant of the synthetic turf manufacturer.

"That's now been fixed, so it's all systems go,” he said.