Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The synthetic turfs have been laid on the realigned wickets at JJ Lawrence Field.
The synthetic turfs have been laid on the realigned wickets at JJ Lawrence Field. Contributed
Cricket

New pitch bonus for cricketers

14th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Cricketers will return to JJ Lawrence Fields this week for the first time since three new synthetic wickets were laid at the facility.

The resurfacing project, which involved relocating existing synthetic pitches at the ground, was funded by the NSW Office of Sport T20 2020 Legacy Fund.

A brainchild of Clarence River Junior Cricket Association president Brendan Palmer, the restructuring of the field will allow for three junior cricket matches to run simultaneously at the ground.

It has also opened up the possibility of playing two senior games simultaneously, including using the turf wicket at the venue.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces supervisor David Sutton said the provision of the third wicket was great news for cricket lovers in the valley, particularly junior cricketers.

"This will allow for three junior games to be played on the field simultaneously, which means we can have another 22 players out there enjoying the game at any one time,” he said.

"It's a great ground and it can now be utilised fully.”

The wickets were first scheduled for completion last week, but a disruption in the manufacturing of the synthetic surface caused delays.

The delays resulted in the resumption of junior cricket being pushed back to this week, and the loss of a round from the schedule. It was an unfortunate, but unavoidable circumstance according to Sutton, after a breakdown at the plant of the synthetic turf manufacturer.

"That's now been fixed, so it's all systems go,” he said.

clarence cricket clarence river cricket association crca cricket crjca jj lawrence junior sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The planned liberty swing has been scrapped due to cost and maintenance

    False statutory declaration lands man in jail

    premium_icon False statutory declaration lands man in jail

    Crime Calls from prison made to pressure victim to sign false declaration

    Daring escape from Grafton holding cells

    premium_icon Daring escape from Grafton holding cells

    Crime One man tasered by Grafton Police during the incident

    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places A Yamba family are grateful for community support for their son