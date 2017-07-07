New plans get the red light

DISCONTENT over a proposal to install traffic lights on Yamba's main road has fuelled a campaign in an attempt to put a stop to it.

Leading the charge is Graeme East, who this week started a Facebook group, Say No to Yamba Traffic Lights.

The Yamba resident started the page after hearing the development application for a new Coles Express service station at the corner of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr include a proposal for the installation of traffic lights.

On Tuesday, Clarence Valley councillors will vote on whether to approve the DA. If approved, it will likely result in the first set of traffic lights for the Clarence Valley.

Mr East has argued that not only would they negatively impact Yamba's image as a laid-back seaside town, they would also result in more congestion at the intersection and push more traffic into neighbouring streets.

"People come to Yamba to get away from the traffic gridlock of Byron Bay and the traffic lights of Coffs Harbour,” he said.

"We don't want to lose our unique feel, especially not if it's just to facilitate a petrol outlet we don't need. We already have five petrol outlets in Yamba.”

He is not alone in his thoughts. While some people have expressed excitement at the thought of Coles driving down fuel prices in the region and saving them money, others believe the town is just too small for six petrol stations.

In May last year, private service station owner Brett Croft started a petition against the whole development, arguing it was surplus to the town's needs.

Mr East's own Facebook page has so far attracted more than 80 followers since it was created on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked about a possible alternative to traffic lights, the Yamba resident said the only way forward that he could see would be a roundabout.

"If there isn't room for a roundabout with the servo there, then there isn't room for the servo,” he said.

But Clarence Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson said it was clear from the number of complaints the council received about traffic and pedestrian movement at the intersection that something needed to be done.

That need was supported by traffic analysis, which demonstrated that even without the proposed development the intersec- tion fails in 2020 due to the predicted traffic volumes.

Mr Anderson said growth in the resident and tourist population of Yamba meant traffic volumes had increased markedly and would continue to increase for the foreseeable future.

"In 1999 the intersection had peak traffic volumes of about 890 vehicle movements an hour.

"In 2019 it is expected to be more than 1500 vehicle movements an hour, or about a 68% increase since 1999. We are looking for the best solution to manage traffic in Yamba, not just at that intersection, and one of the options is for traffic lights. But no decision has been made yet,” he said.

"Council will undertake the design process for the intersection this financial year.”

In the meantime, residents are welcome to attend an on-site DA inspection with deputations, from 12.30pm on Tuesday.