MYSTERY: Plants stolen from couple's dream block of land

STOLEN: The couple were horrified to find that more than $200 worth of trees and supplies were stolen from their new estate block. David Costello

WHEN Dave and Cate bought a vacant block of land adjacent to rainforest, they made the decision to start planting trees to help conserve the habitat.

But their dreams came crashing down when they discovered their newly-planted trees had been stolen.

The Suffolk Park residents purchased a large block of land in Seacliffs Estate at the end of Hayters Drive.

Dave said the couple were "attracted to the idea of a community title with a foundation based on an environmental plan guiding the future conservation of this beautiful precinct".

He said that while the building plans "go through their paces" they decided to take the opportunity to start planting some productive trees and rainforest species in "key locations on and near our block".

The couple spent several weeks planting a small orchard with a mixture of citrus, lilly pilly and subtropical fruit trees, and spent time constructing tree guards in order to keep local wildlife from damaging the new trees.

However, when the couple visited their block last Sunday to see how to plantings were faring, they were horrified to find that most of their newly planted trees had been stolen.

Dave said four fruit trees and several young rainforest trees had been stolen, including the plastic tree guards and stakes.

He said the pair could "only assume they are now in somebody else's garden".

The citrus and fruit trees had been purchased as advanced, grafted specimens, and the couple estimate they have lost more than $200 worth of plants.

"Apart from [losing the plants], the principle of this act is very distressing when our attempts to contribute to the landscape on our own and adjacent community land have been so blatantly abused," Dave said.

He said that only a few weeks ago, their neighbour had bags of mulch, irrigation lines and a garden hose stolen.

Dave said the police had been informed about the theft and said patrols in the Seacliffs Estate were being introduced in a bid to deter further attempts to steal plants and gardening materials.