New play shows there's magic in this pudding

PERFORMERS: Kevin Dixon (Bunyip Bluegum), Pat Connelly (Bill Barnacle) and Alysan Pender (Possum) in character at their lecterns, performing The Magic Pudding. Kevin Dixon

A CENTURY after it was published, the Australian children's classic, The Magic Pudding, is about to live again, this time on the stage.

Grafton U3A will stage a live reading of the story, scripted by member Kevin Dixon, on Monday in the New Life Church Centre in Grafton.

Mr Dixon said the book written by the great Australian artist, etcher and author Norman Lindsay, has been an evergreen children's favourite since it first hit bookstores in 1918.

The Magic Pudding was said to have been written to settle an argument: a friend of Lindsay's said that children liked to read about fairies, while Lindsay asserted that they would rather read about food and fighting.

Mr Dixon, who plays Bunyip Bluegum, said there was plenty of both in the first course of the story he had scripted for this production.

"The performers dress up for their parts, but they read from their scripts at lecterns,” MrDixon said.

The story centres on two land-bound sailors, Bill Barnacle and his companion, a penguin, Sam Sawnoff.

The pair own a magic pudding called Albert which can change flavour and replenish itself at will.

They constantly defend their treasure from a scheming pair of pudding thieves.

The performance will be held at the New Life Church Centre at 152 Arthur St, Grafton on Monday between 10am and noon. A second helping will be served on July 9.