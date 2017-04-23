26°
New president ready to lead at Maclean

Jarrard Potter | 23rd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
STANDING PROUD: Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton at the Maclean Cenotaph.
STANDING PROUD: Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton at the Maclean Cenotaph. Jarrard Potter

WITH Maclean's Cenotaph refurbished to its original 1930 glory, Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton said he was looking forward to his first Anzac Day ceremony in the role.

"It's an honour to lead the sub-branch in the commemoration for this year's 102nd anniversary of the Gallipoli landings," he said.

"The first soldiers met in Maclean in 1917 and that was to consider the second conscription referendum, so the RSL was formed in its earliest version in 1927 and of course from there the memorial here was erected in 1930 so the RSL and ex-service people have had a long history in Maclean."

After moving to Maclean two years ago, Mr Walton was elected as president of the sub-branch at their last AGM in February, taking over from Kevin Jones OAM.

"I'm new to the Maclean community but certainly not new to the RSL, and I feel privileged to take on the role of sub-branch president," he said.

"I always used to holiday in Brooms Head for the past decade and I thought lets leave Sydney behind and come to a smaller community and it's just lovely up here."

Mr Walton said after discharging from the Army in 2004 he brings a more recent history of the military to the new role.

"I was a member of the Army Reserve for 27 years, starting out as a private soldier and ending my career commanding a squadron of the 1st Psychology Unit (ARA)," he said.

"I served in Bougainville and the Middle East before discharging in 2004. I am a past president of the Australian Army Psychology Corps Association (NSW) and in civilian life I am an organisational psychologist.

"My background is as an organisational psychologist, and I hope that I can contributed something to good governance and a proper running of the RSL sub-branch.

"Certainly I hope to make a contribution to the sub-branch that has been in operation since 1927 and I hope we can keep it going for another 90 or so years."

Anzac Day service times

Maclean

5.30am: Dawn vigil at Cenotaph

10.30am: Street parade

11am: Morning service at Cenotaph

Yamba

5.45am: Dawn service at Cenotaph

10am: Service at Cenotaph

Chatsworth/Iluka

5.30am: Dawn service at Charles St Memorial

10.30am: Assemble at Ilulka School for march

11am: Rememberance and wreath laying service

Harwood

5.30am: Dawn service at Harwood Cenotaph

Lawrence

5.45am: Dawn service at Memorial Park

10am: Service at Memorial Park

Wooli

5.30am: Dawn service at Cenotaph

11am: Service at Cenotaph

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  anzac 2017 anzac day maclean cenotaph maclean rsl sub branch whatson

"I'm new to the Maclean community but certainly not new to the RSL, and I feel privileged to take on the role of sub-branch president.”

