New principal announced for Christian school

PACIFIC Valley Christian School has announced the appointment of Brett Sharrock as the school’s new principal.

Pacific Group of Schools executive principal Dr Ted Boyce made the announcement, and expected Mr Sharrock and his family to have a positive influence on the school located at Townsend.

“It is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Mr Brett Sharrock to take on the role of Principal of Pacific Valley Christian School,” Dr Boyce said.

“We believe that Mr Sharrock and his wife Olivia, who is also a teacher, and their three children will become integral members of the school community.

“We look forward to welcoming Mr Sharrock into this position to complement the excellent staff of the school.”

Mr Sharrock has 19 years of experience in Christian schools, including Head of Junior School at Carinya Christian School at Tamworth for the past 11 years.

“He posesses significant experience across a range of subjects in several secondary Christian schools,” Dr Boyce said.

“We look forward to Mr Sharrock being involved in the growth and development of this Christian school community with its exciting plan for the future including the establishment of Agriculture as a significant part of the school curriculum.”

“At Pacific Valley, Mr Sharrock will be working closely with the assistant principal, Mrs Lee Hackfath, and Mr Nathan Murray, the director of Valley Hope School for special needs children.”

