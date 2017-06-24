New prison unlocks market growth

Works have begun on the construction of the new Grafton bridge.

CALL it a market correction, but there's nothing like a new jail to put a bit of heat into the property market.

The new Grafton Correctional Facility, with its influx of workers - and, soon, employees - is one of the reasons behind healthy real estate price growth in the area, says Renee Williams, of First National Ford & Dougherty.

"Employees who intend to live in the area will tend to buy at the top end of the market while the new Grafton bridge and the Pacific Hwy upgrade are also driving investment interest in the Clarence Valley as workers who need rental accommodation pour into the area," she said.

CoreLogic RP Data's most recent Market Trends report shows rental return on houses in Grafton grew 9.1% over 12 months with the median price now $330 a week.

To buy a home is still an affordable $299,000, up 7.2% over a year with median unit prices growing 13.9 % to $253,500.

However, if you want a trendy, beachside investment somewhere that's going to keep going up, and up, try Yamba, suggests David Lovell, principal of First National Yamba.

"One of the area's cafes has just been named among the two best in Australia," he said. "And soon we'll even get a set of traffic lights."

With unit prices up 9.9% to a median price of $360,000 for the year ending December 2016 with 102 sold and home prices growing 3.7% to $487,500 with 133 sold, clearly many property speculators believe Yamba isn't a shabby buying opportunity.

Rental returns are strong too, with annual growth on homes at 8.8% kicking prices up to $435 a week and 11.8% on units, making the median price $380 a week.

In property sales, Gulmarrad boasts the next highest median house price at $470,000 (up 10.1% over a year) with other strong performers including Junction Hill at $384,500, Wooli at $380,750 and Glenreagh at $367,000.

Iluka's 30.9% price growth topped the region's unit market, with a unit now putting you back $311,000.

Mr Lovell said: "The majority of the market place (in the Clarence Valley) are investors and lifestylers looking for competitive prices on the East Coast.

"Rental returns are up $100-$120 a week over an 18-month period thanks to the influx of road workers and, after treading water for many years, the market is really taking off."

All in all, say agents, the outlook for the Clarence Valley, where coastal properties have traditionally been undervalued, is rosy.