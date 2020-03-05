New program to keep Clarence seniors social

Clarence Valley Council and community groups can apply for a grant from a new State Government program designed to get seniors out of the home and meeting each other.

CLARENCE Valley Council and local community groups can now apply for a grant from a new state government program designed to get seniors out of the home and meeting each other.

“The ‘Seniors Staying Social’ grants program is all about combating social isolation which is a growing problem for older locals as the kids move away, or worse, become widowed,” Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

“The good news is that we have progressive, seniors’ friendly councils here and a raft of locally driven social organisations focused on providing a range of activities for seniors like men’s sheds, croquet, gentle exercise classes and regular social outings.

“Now the NSW Nationals in Government are delivering grants of anywhere between $3000 and $100,000 to expand existing programs or projects or create new ones and I for one think it is a terrific initiative we should take advantage of.

“It is all about trying something new which challenges our mind, helps us stay fit and healthy and gives us a chance to make new friends.”

Applications close on April 19. For more information about the program visit www.facs.nsw.gov.au.