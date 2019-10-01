New program to save unique vegetation

Coastal morning glory is juts one of the many weeds that are a problem along the North Coast.

Coastal morning glory is juts one of the many weeds that are a problem along the North Coast. Contributed

WEEDS are being targeted in a new program along the North Coast.

The targeted weed control program will be delivered by North Coast Local Land Services in partnership with local councils and Local Aboriginal Land Councils.

Nine sites with rare and unique areas of vegetation known as Threatened Ecological Communities between Scotts Head and Byron Bay have been targeted for control.

The TECs are located on coastal floodplains and include swamp oak forest, swamp sclerophyll sorest, subtropical coastal floodplain forest and lowland subtropical rainforest.

Simon Abbott, Senior Land Services Officer with North Coast Local Land Services said the TECs were typically small in area and under pressure from many threats largely due to their close proximity to urban areas.

"By targeting these priority sites for long-term weed control, the project aims to protect a network of these significant vegetation communities across a 250km coastal corridor,” he said.

The project will also provide opportunities for Aboriginal employment and working on country with several sites having great significance to local Indigenous communities.

The project also provides an opportunity for local residents to learn more about how they can be involved in protecting their local bushland. The local community can be involved by attending events, joining a Landcare group, or taking part in ongoing restoration of these critical sites.

Ms Louise Orr, General Manager North Coast Local Land Services said LLS was playnig a central role in the project by coordinating site monitoring and planning to ensure best outcomes are achieved for the unique sites.

The program is being funded by the NSW Government through a partnership between the Saving our Species program and the Environmental Trust.

Grant funding of $350,000 is being matched by the project partners North Coast Local Land Services, Byron Shire Council, Nambucca Shire Council and Coffs Harbour Local Aboriginal Land Council.