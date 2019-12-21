New recruits hit the beach in time for Christmas holidays

SRC squad members Sean Sowell, Kurtis Corcoran, Lucas Becker, Alex Salvestro and Millie Spiers with Education Director, Danielle Ryan (left) and Assessor Kim Morgans (right). Photo: Cathy Dougherty

SURF LIFESAVING: Five of the Yamba SLSC under-14 nippers successfully completed their Surf Rescue Certificate assessment last Saturday after an eight week training period to become patrolling lifesavers.

The candidates were Lucas Becker, Kurtis Corcoran, Alex Salvestro, Sean Sowell and Millie Speirs.

The five nippers will now graduate to the senior ranks and do rostered patrols for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Thanks to their trainers Jill Ennever, Jim Dougherty and Danielle Ryan and also to assessor Kim Morgans.

The final skills assessment day for the season was also held last Saturday with a further 10 patrol members completing their proficiency.

Last Sunday’s handicap surf race saw a good field of 26 swimmers take part in flat conditions.

New member, Paul Goyma, off a 130 seconds handicap, was a clear winner from veteran Ray Killen off 50 seconds with Belinda James off 80 seconds in third place.

The next handicap swim will be held this Sunday at 11.30am.

There will be swims on all the public holidays over the Christmas break in the lead up to our big Yamba Oceans Swim Day to be held on Sunday, January 5.

Meanwhile, rising Yamba star Kalani Ives travelled to the Gold Coast last Saturday to compete in Round 2 of the Summer of Surf Series at Mermaid Beach.

In small but tricky surf conditions she again finished second to Jamie Perkins of Maroochydore in the under-15 ironwoman final.

To round off a good day, Kalani also placed second in the Surf Race and fourth in the Board Race.

Santa arrives by IRB to the Nippers Christmas Party. Photo: Cathy Dougehrty

Yamba nippers held their Christmas Party last Saturday afternoon with Santa arriving by rubber duckie much to the delight of all the children. Nippers will now go in to recess until January 19.

Members are advised that the surf club office will be closed between Christmas and New Year.

Club Captain James Ryan is still looking for more volunteers for the Christmas Day patrols next week.

If you are available for a few hours please advise James or put your name on the sheet in the patrol room at the clubhouse.

We wish all our members and supporters a very merry Christmas and welcome all visitors to our beautiful beaches.

Stay safe and remember to swim on patrolled beaches and stay between the red and yellow flags.

Patrols this weekend

Saturday December 21:

9am – 1pm Patrol 2 Pat Ridgway (c)

1pm – 5pm Patrol 3 Matt Saunders (c)

Sunday December 22:

9am – 1pm Patrol 4 Rhys Comerford (c)

1pm – 5pm Patrol 5 James Forbes (c)

Report from Cathy Dougherty, Yamba SLSC