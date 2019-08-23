New recruits set to join Coffs/Clarence PD ranks

A TOTAL of 269 new probationary constables have been added to the ranks of the NSW Police today, and Coffs/Clarence Police District has been allocated six of the new recruits.

'Class 338' includes 177 policemen and 92 policewomen who will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

Further north, the Richmond Police District has been allocated eight probationary constables, while the Tweed/Byron Police District will receive four.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he was proud to welcome the new recruits into the police family.

"These new probationary constables will join their Commands on Monday, after months of training away from their homes and families," Commissioner Fuller said.

"I have no doubt that every day will prove both challenging and rewarding for these recruits as they begin their career as police officers.

"They will be stationed right across the state where they will spend the next 12 months learning what it truly means to wear the two-blues uniform."

The students will attest with the rank of probationary constable and report to their new stations for work on Monday.

Of the probationary constables attesting today, 240 were born in Australia and 29 were born overseas. Their countries of origin include; New Zealand, Wales, India, South Korea, Egypt, United Kingdom and Singapore.

The recruits age statistics include: