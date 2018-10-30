Menu
Lismore Recycling & Recovery new facilities
New recycling facility to create up to 11 jobs

30th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
LISMORE Recycling & Recovery is set to work wonders with a new commercial waste sorting facility, diverting up to 10,000 tonnes of waste from landfill and creating local jobs.

The facility now has the ability to separate incoming construction and demolition waste and commercial and industrial waste, through mechanical and manual sorting techniques.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said this waste management tactic will assist the council to meet the NSW Government targets for waste diversion.

"We currently landfill around 18,000 tonne of commercial and industrial and self-haul municipal waste. This new facility will provide a regional hub for the recycling of commercial waste and we estimate we will divert around 10,000 tonnes of waste per annum from landfill, which is a staggering amount," Mr. Smith said.

Waste diversion targets aim to hit 75 per cent diversion for construction and demolition waste, and 70 per cent for commercial and industrial waste.

The $2.5 million project will support the environment and local community, creating between eight and 11 new job positions. Lismore Recycling & Recovery have supported the social enterprise House With No Steps (Summerland House Farm) since 2014 and new roles will continue to increase employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The project was supported by the Environmental Trust as part of the NSW Environmental Protection Authority's Waste Less, Recycle More initiative, funded from the waste levy.

