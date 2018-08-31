Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

PAEDOPHILES convicted of historical child sex abuse will face tougher sentences from today.

New NSW laws are coming into force to close a loophole that allowed paedophiles convicted of crimes committed years ago to be sentenced under the standards of the time rather than contemporary standards.

It comes after The Daily Telegraph revealed a Dubbo paedophile was spared jail despite being found guilty of 10 counts of child sex abuse against two victims from 1980-1987.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman said reforms would ensure creeps will get sentences they deserve. Picture: John Appleyard

One of the reasons given for the weak sentence was that it was based on the practices of the 1980s.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the reform would ensure paedophiles got the sentences they deserved.

"The community is rightly concerned about some sentences given for historical child sexual offences and this reform will help ensure paedophiles are appropriately held to account," he said.

New offences are also being introduced to make institutions liable for concealing information relating to child abuse from police, and failing to reduce or remove a risk of a child being abused.

New offences will also be introduced to make institutions liable for concealing information relating to child abuse. Picture: Supplied

"The Child Abuse Royal Commission uncovered too many examples of institutions letting down children in their care and the public at large by failing to report a child abuser from their ranks. From now on, penalties will apply if they don't do the right thing," Mr Speakman said.

"People involved in child-related work at sporting clubs, schools and other organisations also need to understand they can no longer turn a blind eye to a risk of abuse and now must act to protect children or risk a potential jail term," he said.