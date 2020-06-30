NOW SHOWING: Cinema ready to light up the big screen

The Saraton Theatre has had a long relationship with The Daily Examiner.

IT'S back to the cinema these school holidays with six new release films to be seen on the big screen at Saraton Theatre from July 2.

Theatre manager Michelle Gilbert said there had already been a great response from the public to the reopening of the cinema.

The cinema candy store opened last Saturday "to get everyone back in the mood" with sales of choc tops and movie posters on offer before the theatre opens for film showings this Thursday.

Ms Gilbert said the cinema experience would be a bit different with all guests to be ushered to their seats to ensure COVID-19 restrictions are strictly followed.

Older audiences will remember it as a taste of cinema-going from yesteryear.

Ms Gilbert said with cinemas of different sizes in the theatre the restrictions would limit viewers to 30 to 100 guests depending on the cinema.

"We will be following the government guidelines," she said.

Under the guidelines the cinema will undertake extra cleaning including seats and railings between sessions.

These holidays there will be films to suit all ages.

For the children there will be Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs and Sam Sam for the little ones.

If it's comedy drama you like then The Personal History of David Copperfield will be the family film to see.

And there'll be some horror films for those who like a bit more excitement.

Ms Gilbert said movie-goers will have to wait a bit longer for the "big blockbusters" to be released.

She said the film distributors were holding off until restrictions lifted further to enable larger audiences to view their big releases.

From July 2 to 22 Saraton Theatre will be offering $10 tickets.

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.