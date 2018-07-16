Menu
2018 Renault Zoe.
Motoring

Australia’s cheapest electric car

by Dom Tripolone
16th Jul 2018 5:00 PM

RENAULT has announced that the fully-electric Zoe will be available in Australia.

Prices for the two model line-up start at $47,490 (before on-road costs) for the Life variant and $49,490 for the Intens.

Despite the city car's almost $50,000 price tag it is the cheapest electric car in Australia. The BMW i3 is the next most affordable at $68,700.

The French maker had previously only made the Zoe available to fleet buyers, but the electric hatch will now charge into four dealerships: one each in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

"As at the end of June 2018, our sales to fleet customers this year have surpassed our initial sales projections," says Renault Australia boss Andrew Moore. "Since commencing sales to fleets in late 2017, we've seen demand from a passionate group of customers who would like the opportunity to purchase a Renault electric vehicle and we're thrilled to now be able to offer this."

The Zoe's electric motor (66kW/225Nm) gives a claimed range of about 300km. Charging times vary from six to 15 hours depending on which charger is used.

