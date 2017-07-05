New report rejects anti-fluoride propaganda says MP

A REPORT into the effectiveness of fluoride in drinking water has rejected the lies and propaganda of anti-fluoride activists on the North Coast says the NSW Opposition health spokesman.

Labor Party MLC Walt Secord said the findings in the information paper Water fluoridation: dental and other human health outcomes from the National Health and Medical Research Council, demolished the "myths, distortions, conspiracy theories and outright lies” of anti-fluoridation conspiracists.

Mr Secord called on anti-fluoride protestors - especially recent active ones on the North Coast - to read the report in its entirety. Currently, 93% of NSW has fluoridation.

The report can be found here.

The report's found:

Evidence shows that water fluoridation at current Australian levels reduces the occurrence and severity of tooth decay. (p58)

Water fluoridation at current Australian levels is not associated with cognitive dysfunction, lowered IQ, cancer, hip fracture and Down syndrome. (p58)

There is no reliable evidence of an association between water fluoridation at current Australian levels and other human health outcomes. (p58)

There is no reliable evidence of an association between water fluoridation at current Australian levels and chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, heart disease and high blood pressure, low birth weight, mortality, certain muscle and skeletal effects, thyroid function, and self-report health outcomes. (p 43)

Fluoride is found widely in the earth's crust and occurs naturally in water and many foods. (p55)

The report looked at evidence from New Zealand, Britain, South Korea, Brazil, Israel and Australia.

Fluoride was first introduced in Tasmania in 1953, followed by Yass in NSW in 1956. There are several NSW communities resisting efforts to introduce fluoride into their water supply.

Grafton's water supply was fluoridated in 1964.