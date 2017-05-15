New rescue vehicle a boon for Yamba

UPGRADE: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis presents the keys to the new Clarence 4WD rescue vehicle to Far North Coast Branch duty officers Peter Sweetman and Matt Saunders . Looking on are Yamba SLSC President Joe Dougherty and Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast Branch President Wilson Cregan.

THE keys to a brand new rescue vehicle have been handed over to the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club.

At a ceremony on Friday, State MP Chris Gulaptis presented the 4WD to Surf Life Saving NSW's Far North Coast Branch duty officers Peter Sweetman and Matt Saunders.

The car will assist them in their role, which is to provide a 24/7 support service to surf lifesaving clubs, marine rescue, NSW Ambulance and NSW Police from Evans Head to Wooli.

Prior to Friday's delivery, the SLSC branch had two vehicles covering the area from the Tweed to Evans Head, and duty officers based in Yamba used their own private vehicles to cover their end of the territory.

Funding for the new vehicle came from State Government grants and sponsorship from the Yamba Bowling Club.

"The rescue vehicle was purchased by the Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast Branch with a $30,000 grant from the NSW Government's Community Building Partnerships program and was fitted out with the help of a donation from the Yamba Bowling Club,” Yamba SLSC president Jim Dougherty said.