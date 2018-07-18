NEW RESORT: $3m to come into Iluka economy

A NEWLY-approved Surf and Yoga resort for Iluka will bring more than three million dollars to the local economy according to its developer.

Clarence Valley Council voted 8-1 in favour of approving the DA which developer Derk Vanderbent had been 12 months in planning, and he said via his Facebook page that feedback from local residents and business had been positive.

"Local residents are keen for new employment opportunities in the area, and business is keen to embrace a new holiday destination with a modern accommodation approach,” said Mr Vanderbent.

"The resort will have a surfing-fitness center and promote eco-tourism with a focus on the traditional home of the Yagal and Bundjalung people.”

The resort has been approved with an 18m lap-pool, gym, room-spas, bunk-rooms, massage, rooftop yoga deck and basement parking for 43 cars. The multi-million-dollar resort with a-la-carte restaurant and bar replaces an old petrol-station which had been derelict for over 14 years.

"We chose Iluka for the same reasons everybody comes here, the small coastal village atmosphere, already catering for surfers, golfers, bowlers and fisherfolk. With tennis-courts an oval, skate-park and bowling-green across the road and a short walk to local shopping, top surfing and fishing spots, bused in tourists won't need a car,” Mr Vanderbent said

"We have the interests of Iluka at heart and plan to promote the ecology of the area. We are also excited about our project, we love Iluka and plan to add to its visitor appeal.”