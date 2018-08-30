New road rule to protect emergency workers

SLOW TO 40: The new rule is designed to improve the safety of emergency workers when they are stopped on the road.

SLOW TO 40: The new rule is designed to improve the safety of emergency workers when they are stopped on the road. Frank Redward

FROM September 1 motorists will be required to slow down to 40kmh when passing a stationary emergency vehicle displaying blue or red flashing lights, in New South Wales.

The new rule, designed to improve the safety of emergency workers when they are stopped on the road, also requires motorists to give way to any person on foot in the immediate area of the emergency vehicle.

Motorists should not increase their speed until they are a safe distance past the vehicle, so as not to cause a danger to anyone in the vicinity.

The NSW Government will monitor the safety and traffic impacts of the rule over a 12-month trial period in consultation with NSW Police, emergency service organisations and other stakeholders.

The rule applies to vehicles travelling in both directions, unless the road is divided by a median strip.

Motorists who do not comply with the rule will face a $448 fine and three demerit points.

Police, firefighters, ambulance officers, State Emergency Service and rescue volunteers perform difficult and dangerous work for the community. But just like everyone doing their job, they should feel safe and know that they are protected at work.