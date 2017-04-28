New roads to travel from Halfway Creek

FROM THE AIR: New traffic arrangements at Halfway Creek, shortly after motorists were moved to the northbound lanes

FURTHER progress on the Pacific Highway upgrade has been made in the Clarence Valley, with traffic moving onto new lanes between Halfway Creek and Dirty Creek overnight.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek project as part of the $4.36 billion 155 kilometre upgrade of the Pacific Highway to two lanes in each direction.

A Roads and Maritime spokesman said it was great news for the community, improving safety in this section of the upgrade.

The change transfers all highway traffic onto the new lanes for about four kilometres in a contraflow arrangement and allows building of the new southbound lanes to continue.

A temporary intersection will be installed at McPhillips Rd while the new southbound lanes are built. Bus services will use the new intersection and a new bus stop will be installed at the northern end of the access road.

Roads and Maritime Services has upgraded 459 kilometres or 70 per cent of the Pacific Highway between Hexham and the Queensland border to four lane divided road, with completion of the remaining 30 per cent targeted for 2020, weather permitting.