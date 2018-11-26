Menu
ROAM: Ipswich City Council has started work on the Rosewood Dinosaur Project in Johnston Park.
Council News

New park feature 65-million years in the making

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Nov 2018 1:05 AM
AFTER a 65-million year hiatus, dinosaurs will return to the the Rosewood landscape tomorrow.

Ipswich City Council has started works on the long-awaited Rosewood Dinosaur Project in Johnston Park, Rosewood.

Council workers beat the forecast rain on Thursday to pour a concrete slab, set the bone and egg nest into the wet cement.

At the same time, staff stamped the semi-cured concrete with the two dinosaur foot prints and then sculpted and aged them as the concrete cured.

 

Ipswich City Council has started works on the Rosewood Dinosaur Project in Johnston Park.
Infrastructure Services Department acting chief operating officer Tony Dileo said council officers would return tomorrow to install an adult and two juvenile dinosaurs.

These pieces will be chemset bolted into place and be the main attraction, which will be free to the public to view.

The idea was first mooted in 2016 and subject matter experts were able to confirm the previous discovery of dinosaur footprints in the mines and collieries around Rosewood.

"Once the scope of works was confirmed, which included one adult dinosaur, two juveniles, one egg nest, one femur bone seat and a cast of the actual dinosaur footprint located in the colliery, procurement for the supply and install of the display was coordinated," Mr Dileo said.

The council engaged with Anthony Romilio, an expert on dinosaur tracks, from the University of Queensland, to confirm the size and shape of the dinosaurs based on the footprint and similar ones located in Australia and Argentina.

Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners