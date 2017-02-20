31°
New Salvation Army ministers settle in

Jarrard Potter
| 20th Feb 2017 4:00 PM
NEW TO TOWN: Salvation Army ministers Kylie and Martin Herring are looking forward to meeting the community. Jarrard Potter

AFTER six weeks in Grafton, Martin and Kylie Herring are settling in to life in the Clarence Valley as new Salvation Army ministers.

In their second appointment after spending five years at Coolum, Martin said they were excited to meet and get to know members of the local community.

"We're still learning a lot, but our first goal is to really get to know the people in the church and to make sure we're supporting them, and then we need to get to know the community and situations in the community, and look at our group and where the Salvation Army as a whole can be of benefit and a blessing to the community," he said.

"We are still helping people who come to us for all kinds of assistance, helping where we can, and beyond that we will have to spend some time learning and getting to know people."

As parents of four children, Kylie said they were looking at ways to help support young children and families, and share their journey of raising kids.

"We really believe that if families are healthy and functioning well, the entire community benefits, and that's one of our drivers," she said.

"We are aware that some families are struggling, so if we can support them and provide a safe space to come and have a chat and encourage them, we want to be that space.

"Our heart is for supporting and encouraging healthy families, so I guess we'd like to see what we can do in that space and do things that support families in a better way and send them on a pathway."

Kylie said anyone who wanted to attend their community gathering was welcome at The Salvation Army Worship Centre on Sundayday at 10am.

"We're a welcoming and inclusive bunch so if anyone is looking for a place where they want to come and explore faith and have a chat about life, we'd love to see them and welcome them into our community," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley grafton ministers the salvation army

