Former Jacaranda Queens Mackenzie Harvison, Sarah Templeton and Nikki Cousemacker.
Community

New section to celebrate our women

7th Mar 2018 7:00 AM

IN CELEBRATION of International Women's Day and NAIDOC Week's theme "Because of her, we can", The Daily Examiner is pleased to announce the launch of Clarence Valley Woman, a new monthly section dedicated to our talented women and girls.

Clarence Valley Woman aims to become a hub of inspiration and information for the region's current and emerging female innovators by shining a light on those who are changing the face of our community across all industries and roles.

While compiling this month's feature stories, the common thread among them was the notion that one small decision can lead to a breakthrough.

As such, by proving the well-known adage "from little things, big things grow" we have dedicated our first edition to women who have started with a concept or idea which has since evolved into something more significant.

Send me your stories of success so we can celebrate our talented Clarence Valley women.

cvwoman international women's day naidoc week
