Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vanessa McLennan, owner HEKA Health, Healing and Wellness in South Grafton.
Vanessa McLennan, owner HEKA Health, Healing and Wellness in South Grafton.
News

New shop a natural place for wellness

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRINGING together some of the best all-natural products made in the Clarence, a little shop in South Grafton has a clear focus.

“This shop is all about supporting the local people,” Heka Health Healing and Wellness owner Vanessa McLennan said.

Opened in January, the store showcases a variety of natural products such as soaps, incense, shampoo and bath salts – a vast majority of which are made right here in the local area.

Ms McLennan said there was a real focus on natural remedies with low toxicity, born out of her own experience of having severe allergies her whole life.

Having always had to seek out natural and fresh produce, free from chemicals, her philosophy when shopping was “outside aisles only”.

“Go into the supermarket and have a look at what is in the outside aisle only – fresh meat, fresh fruit and vegies, dairy, juices, all that is on the outside,” she said.

“Really, do we need much on the inside aisles? No, just a few essentials and that’s how I live – ‘outside only’.”

After deciding to open the store, Ms McLennan wanted to find a unique name that would sum up the store and she came across Heka.

Heka was an ancient Egyptian deity associated with health, healing and wellness, a perfect fit.

Ms McLennan also provides pain relief massage and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy.

PEMF therapy directs pulsed energy waves towards damaged or injured areas of the body to stimulate and promote healing within cells.

heka south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate to bring colour to council

        premium_icon Candidate to bring colour to council

        News First cab off the rank has a penchant for Hawaiian shirts.

        Meeting reveals true impact of hospital restructure

        premium_icon Meeting reveals true impact of hospital restructure

        Health A full house gathered at Maclean Showground Thursday night

        D-day looms for Lenny’s magnificent mullet

        premium_icon D-day looms for Lenny’s magnificent mullet

        Community Five-year-old to do his town proud at Mulletfest

        Mayor votes four times to keep razor wire fence near school

        premium_icon Mayor votes four times to keep razor wire fence near school

        News Mayor’s casting vote used twice to keep council fighting for its razor wire fence...