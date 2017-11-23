New shops breathe life into street corner

DARE TO BE THERE: Val Mabb and Leah Hodgson of LV Hair and Janine Tucker of Poppy and Pears Boutique outside their new shops.

DARE TO BE THERE: Val Mabb and Leah Hodgson of LV Hair and Janine Tucker of Poppy and Pears Boutique outside their new shops. Adam Hourigan Photography

TWO new businesses are helping Grafton's central business district turn the corner.

And they hope that for many people that corner is on Prince and Pound Streets.

Hairdressing salon LV Hair and lifestyle clothes retailer Poppy and Pears Boutique opened for business on the corner recently, and for the co-owner of LV Hair, Leah Hodgson, the location is what attracted her and fellow owner Valmai Mabb to take the space.

"It's such a great spot with lots of traffic walking past,” Ms Hodgson said.

"And it's like a little hub down here, and the whole vibe of the main street is fantastic.

"We've known each other for years, and this this came up for sale. We decided that with the kids at uni, we love what we do, and we're good at we do, so we decided to buy ourselves a job.”

Ms Hodgson and Ms Mabb said they had brought their previous clients with them to the salon, and they'd all been impressed with the look of the new shop.

"They just love it, and a lot of people have come in off the street and said they think it looks good, so we think we must be okay as well,” Ms Hodgson said.

"It has been great... I think we'll be here until we retire.”

For next-door neighbour Janine Tucker, the vacant store provided an opportunity for her to get back into retail.

"We're previously from Brisbane and we have had retail shops up there, and then we moved a year ago to Iluka, and we always thought we'd end up with a retail shop,” Ms Tucker said.

"My husband and I are actually wholesalers, and our fashion is our own range. We didn't have a stockist in Grafton, and by chance we sold to the previous owner here, so when it came up we thought 'why not?'.”

Ms Tucker said the retail shop stocked their full range of lifestyle and resort wear clothing called Lily T, and other gift ware and assorted items, and she said it was an opportunity to show off their full range.

"I do like retail, I've been in it my whole life,” she said.

"We've put a fresh look in the store, it has amazing exposure and everyone can see you.”