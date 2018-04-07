Menu
NEW LOOK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with some of the tireless volunteers of the Lawrence Museum.
News

New sign adds professional class to museum

7th Apr 2018 4:00 AM

LAWRENCE Museum volunteers received some good news ahead of today's Monster Garage Sale in the form of a $1660 grant for new signage.

The NSW Government funding will go towards aa more professional entrance sign that reflects the nature of the museum and its collection.

"The museum is a much valued part of the social fabric of Lawrence whose volunteers work tirelessly in maintaining and adding to its historic collection,” Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said.

"It was evident when I visited the museum on Friday morning the dedication of the volunteers who were busy preparing for tomorrow's Monster Garage Sale.

"They take tremendous pride in the museum and deserve all the support we can give them.”

The sign is the handy work of Cameron from Local business Signcraft and Design, who worked with the volunteers to come up with the design and artwork for the new sign.

The funding comes from the NSW Government's arts, screen and culture agency Create NSW through the Volunteer Museum Small Grants Program, administered by Museums and Galleries of NSW.

Under the program, 16 community museums across regional NSW and metro Sydney will benefit from a total of $48,196 in funding.

Dooes open for today's garage sale at 7.30am.

lawrence museum whatson
Grafton Daily Examiner
