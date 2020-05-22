New signs to send tourist dollars to bypassed towns

TOURIST MARKERS: Road signs will be installed near the exits to Grafton and Maclean on the upgraded Pacific Highway.

TOURISTS on the recently-opened new stretch of the upgraded Pacific Highway will have no excuses for missing the Clarence Valley with new signs showing the services and tourist attractions on offer set to be installed.

Motorists enjoying smoother and safer journeys along the upgraded Pacific Highway will be encouraged to visit some of the bypassed towns across the Clarence Valley.

With the NSW Government allowing residents to holiday anywhere in the state from June 1, the signs will come just in time for potential holiday-makers travelling north and south on the Pacific Highway.

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the signs would be installed near Grafton and Maclean, under the NSW Government’s commitment to boost regional economies.

“The Pacific Highway upgrade is the largest regional road infrastructure project in Australia and is transforming journeys along the North Coast,” Mr Toole said.

“The upgrade will reduce travel times by 2.5 hours between Hexham and the Queensland border, but we still want tourist dollars being spent in regional towns. That’s why we’re delivering on our election commitment to install these signs, which will outline the services or tourist attractions on offer.

“These signs are the largest directional signs in NSW, and will be installed on the highway at both the northbound and southbound approaches to the town.”

Member for Clarence and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said the signs would show motorists a glimpse of Grafton and Maclean, the towns being bypassed as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

“Clarence Valley Council worked closely with Transport for NSW in developing the preferred images for the signs,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The pictures selected will display Grafton’s magnificent jacaranda trees, and the family-friendly water sports and fishing available at Maclean.

“The northbound sign for Grafton has recently been installed, with the southbound sign for Grafton and the two Maclean bypass signs to be installed in June, weather permitting.”

Each sign will have symbols to indicate what services are available including hospitals, 24-hour fuel, food and accommodation, and are reflective so motorists can easily see them at night.

Ulmarra will also have its own historical town sign (brown and white) on the new highway and directional signs (green and white) will include the towns of Ulmarra and Tyndale.

For more information about bypassed town signage, go to: nswroads.work/bypassed-town.