New southbound ramp open at Yamba

AFTER unfoavourable weather delayed its opening, the new southbound ramp at Yamba road is now open to traffic.

About 100m north of the old ramp, the new ramp will be part of the final Yamba interchange being built for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade. Changed traffic conditions will remain in place, including a reduced speed limit of 40 kmh.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.