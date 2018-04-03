New sponsor ready to build future for cycle classic

CYCLE OF SUCCESS: Competitors head up the Gwydir Highway during the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic last year.

CYCLE OF SUCCESS: Competitors head up the Gwydir Highway during the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic last year. Debrah Novak

CYCLING: David Reid Homes Australasia have come on board as major sponsors of the time-honoured Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic as they aim to build a brighter future for Australia's toughest one-day cycling challenge.

The company's New England branch has been a proud supporter for many years, but through its national office have extended support to include naming rights sponsorship.

A spokesperson for the company said it was a proud moment to earn the naming rights of one of Australia's most prestigious races.

"We want to draw on our passion for cycling and its similarity to the building game,” the spokesperson said.

"Cycling is a team event. There is only one winner and to those who don't understand cycling it looks just like that.

"But the team all have roles in the race, with the aim to get the leader over the line first. It is a tactical game where being race savvy is a bonus.

"Building is much like cycling. There is one company, but many in the team. There is the team who see the vision before it leaves the paper. They want to bring it to life. Then there are the teams that do bring it to life.

"Winning the Grafton to Inverell doesn't 'just happen'. Nor does good design and quality 'just happen'. No Grafton to Inverell is ever the same, and neither are our houses.”

Regional Australia Bank has extended its support and will once again be naming rights sponsor of the Grafton to Inverell des Femmes women's race.

The Grafton to Inverell is a gruelling 228km cycle classic, with more than 3300m of climbing, and will take place on Saturday, May 12.