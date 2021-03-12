New sport facilities coming to Townsend, Gulmarrad

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis onsite in the current playground that will a much needed upgrade.

Townsend and Gulmarrad residents soon won’t have to travel far to access new sporting facilities thanks to a $175,000 in grants across all three tiers of government.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced on Thursday that local, state and federal money would be put to good use for brand new facilities to play basketball, netball, tennis and other sports.

“The Maclean Lions Club and Clarence Valley Council’s plans to ‘sportify’ the park in Scullin Street, Townsend has grown more ambitious over time and the Nationals in NSW Government have responded with a new grant of $175,000,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“This latest grant is from a fund called ‘Everyone Can Play’, but here it is a case of Everyone Can Pay with the NSW Government earlier contributing $160,000, the feds $50,000 and Council $160,000 for a grand total of a little over half a million dollars to get the job done.”

Concept plan for the upgrade of the park at Townsend

Mr Gulaptis said construction would involve a multipurpose court with lighting and fencing and surrounding upgrades including barbecue areas so everyone feels welcome.

“This is going to be a terrific facility for locals and I congratulate the Maclean Lions who manage the park and never gave up on their dream for the community,” Mr Gulaptis said.